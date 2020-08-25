4 detained for trying to steal tools from Fresno County building

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred in the eastern part of the county on Tuesday morning.Investigators say they saw someone taking tools from a storage unit at a building on Olive and Newmark Avenues just after 2:30 a.m.There was about $100 to $200 worth of tools in the unit.A K9 officer was also called out to find one of the hiding suspects. The suspect was bitten by the K9 and taken into custody.Deputies say four people were detained. It's unclear how many will be arrested or charged.