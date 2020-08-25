burglary

4 detained for trying to steal tools from Fresno County building

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred in the eastern part of the county on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say they saw someone taking tools from a storage unit at a building on Olive and Newmark Avenues just after 2:30 a.m.

There was about $100 to $200 worth of tools in the unit.

A K9 officer was also called out to find one of the hiding suspects. The suspect was bitten by the K9 and taken into custody.

Deputies say four people were detained. It's unclear how many will be arrested or charged.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countycrimeburglarytheft
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BURGLARY
Golden State Killer sentenced to life in prison without parole
19-year-old arrested after fire breaks out in Edison High classroom
Police looking for man who broke into Sanger middle school
Prayer requests stolen from central Fresno church, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Red Cross in need of volunteers, funds to help wildfire evacuees
Merced County Sheriff's Office asking for help in finding at-risk 65-year-old woman
Chilling video shows shots being fired at Fresno police sergeant
Moc Fire 30% contained, evacuations lifted for Mariposa County
Scott Peterson death penalty conviction overturned
Madera County trying to stop private school bringing kids on campus
Outside Creek School in Tulare Co. staying open by operating as day camp
Show More
Help CA wildfire victims next time you shop for groceries
Castle Fire: Officials to hold virtual community meeting Tuesday
Father says Black Wisconsin man shot by police is paralyzed
Scientists say Hong Kong man got coronavirus a second time
Central California coronavirus cases
More TOP STORIES News