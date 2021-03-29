2 injured after suspects fire into their car in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have been injured in a shooting in Fresno County at around 5 pm.Fresno County Sheriff's detectives have blocked off westbound McKinley Avenue between Cedar and Millbrook Avenues as they carry out an investigation.Traffic has been disrupted and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.Detectives say a suspect or suspects fired out of their vehicle into the victims' vehicle.The victims were rushed to a local hospital.