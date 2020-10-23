1 dead after shooting in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead after a shooting in Fresno County, sheriff's officials said on Friday.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called out to a property off Manning Avenue, just east of West Avenue, around 8:30 am for reports saying someone had been shot.Investigators found one person dead. Further information on what led up to the shooting has not been released.Deputies say they've detained another person on the property.