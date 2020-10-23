shooting

1 dead after shooting in Fresno County, deputies say

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead after a shooting in Fresno County, sheriff's officials said on Friday.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called out to a property off Manning Avenue, just east of West Avenue, around 8:30 am for reports saying someone had been shot.

Investigators found one person dead. Further information on what led up to the shooting has not been released.

Deputies say they've detained another person on the property.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countycrimeshots firedshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Fresno police investigate 3 new shootings after call for stop to violence
Fresno police see shift in where shootings are happening
20-year-old arrested for shooting, killing man in southwest Fresno
Change made to Fresno County's 'zero-dollar bail' policy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
As gun violence rises in Fresno, more murders go unsolved
10-pound bag of marijuana spills onto Clovis roadway
5-year-old girl in Merced accidentally shot and killed by another child
New restaurant in downtown Fresno offers authentic Mexican food
Final Trump, Biden debate marked by clashes, but less chaos
Each Clovis Unified school will decide when and how to reopen campus
Disabled South Valley woman raising funds to finally bring service dog home
Show More
Fact Check: Trump, Biden's final presidential debate
Scott Peterson to appear in Stanislaus Co. court today
CA court rules rideshare drivers are employees, not contractors
Creek Fire: 357,656 acres burned, 61% contained
Once controversial, Advance Peace gets city funding to tackle Fresno violence
More TOP STORIES News