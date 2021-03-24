shooting

Pregnant woman wounded during shooting in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pregnant woman was hospitalized after authorities say she was shot in western Fresno County on Wednesday.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Jayne Avenue and Lassen Avenue around 9:40 am.

When they arrived, they found a woman inside a vehicle who had been shot in the arm. A man was also in the car but he was not hurt. They told deputies that the shooting happened near Jayne Avenue and Glenn Avenue.

The woman was taken to the hospital in Hanford and is expected to recover. It's unclear if she was the intended target.



Investigators say they received reports that shots were fired between two vehicles. Detectives are working to determine what led up to the gunfire.

Deputies say there is no description of a possible suspect at this time.

Detectives spoke with witnesses in the area and looked for surveillance videos to help them with their investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
