FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County deputies are investigating after a woman was shot in the community of Malaga on Tuesday morning.Deputies found the woman with a gunshot wound to her arm near Grand and Harding Avenues just after midnight.First responders treated the woman at the scene. She is expected to recover.Investigators said the victim wasn't cooperative with their investigation.Sheriff's officials have not released a description of the suspect.