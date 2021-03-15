Woman hospitalized after fight with daughter in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has been hospitalized after authorities say she got in a fight with her daughter in Fresno County.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the 67-year-old woman was involved in a physical disturbance with her 42-year-old daughter in the mother's driveway near N De Wolf Ave.

A neighbor heard screaming as the fight became violent and called 911.

The mother was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with serious injuries to her hands and upper body, but authorities have not said exactly how she was wounded.

The daughter left the scene but was pulled over in the area of Auberry Rd. She had her four-year-old son with her and he is okay.

First responders added that the incident could've been worse if the neighbor had not heard the screaming.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyfresno countystabbing
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno police officer accused of being affiliated with 'Proud Boys'
Kristin Smart case: Search warrant served in SLO County
Newsom launches campaign against likely recall
Why some can't withdraw stimulus payments from bank accounts
3 killed after car jumps sidewalk in San Diego
1 killed, 3 injured in Fresno County rollover crash
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
Show More
College students celebrating spring break despite pandemic
Woman accused of killing man she was dating in Orosi
California's 1st case of Brazilian COVID variant found in San Bernardino
Vatican bars gay union blessing, says God 'can't bless sin'
Porterville Unified to buy air filtration units for classrooms
More TOP STORIES News