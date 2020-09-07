Creek Fire

Creek Fire: Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency in Fresno, Madera, Mariposa counties

The declaration will help the state quickly deploy additional resources to assist in fighting the fire and keeping people and structures safe.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Fresno, Madera and Mariposa counties due to the Creek Fire, which has spread to more than 45,000 acres and caused evacuations in mountain communities.

RELATED: Creek Fire grows to 45,500 acres with 0% containment, thousands of structures threatened

The declaration will help the state quickly deploy additional resources to assist in fighting the fire and keeping people and structures safe.

The governor has also declared the state of emergency for San Bernardino County due to the El Dorado Fire and for San Diego County due to the Valley Fire.

The Creek Fire is located near the communities of Shaver Lake, Big Creek and Huntington Lake. The flames have also spread towards the San Joaquin River and jumped into Madera County on the other side of the river.

Thousands of structures are threatened.

Over Saturday and early Sunday, more than 200 people trapped by the flames were rescued by local agencies and the National Guard using resources on land and air - including Blackhawk choppers and a Chinook.

RELATED: 214 people airlifted from Mammoth Pool reservoir in daring rescue

Some 800 firefighters are battling the fire, which exploded in size due to the heat, winds and dry brush, and is still at 0% containment.

The Valley Fire, a fast-moving brush fire in southern California's San Diego County, has scorched 4,000 acres in the Japatul Valley area, and prompted evacuations for some residents.

The El Dorado Fire in San Bernardino County, exploded to 7,050 acres Sunday near Yucaipa, sending many residents in the area fleeing from their homes under mandatory evacuation orders.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno countymadera countymariposa countycreek fire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CREEK FIRE
Creek Fire grows to 73,278 acres, thousands of structures threatened
Creek Fire: 214 people airlifted from Mammoth Pool reservoir in daring rescue
Creek Fire: Terrified families flee surrounded by flames
Creek Fire disrupts holiday weekend plans for many families
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire grows to 73,278 acres, thousands of structures threatened
Creek Fire: 214 people airlifted from Mammoth Pool reservoir in daring rescue
Creek Fire: Terrified families flee surrounded by flames
Creek Fire disrupts holiday weekend plans for many families
Without energy conservation, rotating outages 'expected' amid heat wave, CA ISO says
24-year-old suspect shot in face by Fresno police, expected to survive
Man dead after crashing his car into a tree in Fresno County
Show More
Arson investigation launched in Sanger after video captures man setting truck on fire
2 people dead after plane crashes in Sequoia National Park
The 3 threats you need to be aware of this Labor Day weekend
5-year-old shot in leg at birthday party in southwest Fresno
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Fresno police rescue people in burning apartment
More TOP STORIES News