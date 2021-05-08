Education

Fresno County recognizes young authors

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some young authors are putting their work on display for everyone to enjoy.

The Fresno County Superintendent of Schools on Friday recognized students and their work during its annual 'Young Authors' Faire.'

This year's event had to go virtual - but that just means more people get to enjoy the book selections.

The categories included Fiction, Non-fiction and illustrations and poems.

To see the honorees and each of their videos, click here.
