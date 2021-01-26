Fresno County Board of Supervisors may reach out to Gov. Newsom for immediate vaccine help

Please see below the letter I sent directly to @POTUS. We cannot afford to continually be left behind in Fresno County by the State of California. Our population of vaccinated citizens per 1,000 is half of the state average because we had such a low allocation of vaccines. pic.twitter.com/Nqb6NPnPje — Mike Karbassi (@kmkarbassi) January 26, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County is trying to secure more vaccinations -- and the Board of Supervisors may reach out to Governor Newsom for immediate help.On Tuesday, the board will discuss sending a letter to Newsom, requesting additional doses to meet the demand and keep up with the vaccine rollout in Fresno County.Board Chairman Steve Brandau sent a letter to the governor last week asking for at least 30,000 doses combined of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine -- per week -- as soon as possible.Fresno City Councilmember Mike Karbassi has also written a letter directly to President Biden stressing the need for more vaccine doses.