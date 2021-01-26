COVID-19 vaccine

Fresno County Board of Supervisors may reach out to Gov. Newsom for immediate vaccine help

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County is trying to secure more vaccinations -- and the Board of Supervisors may reach out to Governor Newsom for immediate help.

On Tuesday, the board will discuss sending a letter to Newsom, requesting additional doses to meet the demand and keep up with the vaccine rollout in Fresno County.

Board Chairman Steve Brandau sent a letter to the governor last week asking for at least 30,000 doses combined of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine -- per week -- as soon as possible.

Fresno City Councilmember Mike Karbassi has also written a letter directly to President Biden stressing the need for more vaccine doses.

