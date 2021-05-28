40 percent of Fresno County residents have received at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine distributed to 40% of Fresno County's population, the health department is working to incentivize vaccines.Fresno County Public Health Division Manager Joe Prado says, "The comments we're getting are... 'I was on the fence and this was the nudge to push me toward getting vaccinated'."More pop-up clinics will come as most mass vaccination sites throughout Fresno County will close by the end of June.Prado says they're working with churches, a swap meet, local Street Eats events for vaccine clinics, and working with local businesses and multiple school sites to do mobile clinics.While the momentum has slowed, interim health officer Dr. Rais Vohra says those who want the vaccine have already gotten it, now it's time to tackle vaccine hesitancy."Our recent PSA is 'get the facts and get the vax,' because we stand by the science that's out there. We just want people to be able to make that choice based on really good information," he said.Dr. Vohra says breakthrough infections in Fresno County have occurred in less than 2% of vaccinated people and of those, their symptoms are mild.That data comes less than 3 weeks before the state fully reopens and just days ahead of the memorial day weekend.Dr. Vohra says, "That comes with the understanding that vaccinated people are safer and they'll be allowed to do more activities and unvaccinated people will be asked to continue social distancing, masking and be under other restrictions.As is the case with any holiday that's fallen during the pandemic, Dr. Vohra says we will see an uptick.Dr. Vohra adds, "What we're hoping is, everything we've done to prepare with vaccines, safe messaging for gatherings, that all of those factors work in our favor; so whatever small uptick we have will not be a surge or overwhelm the healthcare system."