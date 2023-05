CAL FIRE officials say the flames have charred 60 to 70 acres with 0% containment.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL FIRE crews are battling a vegetation fire in Fresno County.

The flames are burning near Auberry Road and Summit Mountain Road. That's near the Fresno Rifle and Pistol Club, north of Clovis.

CAL FIRE officials say the flames have charred 60 to 70 acres with 0% containment.

An evacuation warning is in place for nearby residents.

It is not known what started the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.