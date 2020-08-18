2020 elections: Fresno County urges voters to use drop boxes if they're worried about mail-in ballots

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Voters who need to stop by the Fresno County Elections Office to clear up any issues and then vote in the November election will discover a different look inside.
Plexiglas will keep distance between people. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.
But county clerk Brandi Orth prefers you vote by mail.
"I think the best plan is for voters to do a no-contact voting and to vote the ballot that we mail you," says Orth.
Mail-in ballots will go out October 5.
The ability of the postal service to handle a large national influx of mail-in ballots due to the pandemic has come into question, but the agency insists it is well prepared.
The US Post Office urges voters to " ...mail their ballots at least one week prior to their state's due date to allow for timely receipt by election officials."
"Putting your ballot in a postal box election day is... you're taking a risk, in my opinion," says Orth.
So don't wait until the last minute. Make sure you are registered to vote.
Orth suggests you use the county-run drop boxes if you have any concerns about your ballot being counted on time.
Forty-three were available in the March election. Twenty more will be added for the November election.
"The balllots are taken directly from there to my warehouse. It is the safest, most thorough, most direct way to get your ballot to us and get processed," says Orth.
Also, for people seeking a job, Fresno County is in need of 500 paid poll workers.
You can apply on the county's website.
87% of Fresno County voters voted by mail in March.
