Fresno County suing State of California over Yokuts Valley name change

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County is asking for the public's input on the name change of the community formally known as Squaw Valley.

In February, the California Board on Geographic Names changed it to Yokuts Valley after Governor Newsom signed a bill that required squaw be removed from geographic features and places in the state.

As part of that process, the California Advisory Committee on Geographic Names is gathering input from the public now through July 15.

Fresno County has also filed a lawsuit against the state, claiming the legislation violates the first amendment.

You can find a link to the survey on the County of Fresno's Facebook page.