Fresno County Superior Court requiring employees to be fully vaccinated by November 19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Superior Court will join the list of employers enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees.
Officials say the court will require all employees to be fully vaccinated.
All court employees are required to be fully vaccinated by November 19.
Those who have not received an exemption and are not vaccinated by November 19 will be on unpaid leave.
