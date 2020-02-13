fatal crash

Portion of Blackstone Avenue in Fresno closed off after fatal crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after a crash involving two vehicles in central Fresno Thursday morning, Fresno police say.

It happened at around 9:30 a.m. on Blackstone and Illinois Avenue.

Police say a Mercedes tried to make a U-turn on a one-way street and was t-boned by an oncoming Chevy Silverado.

The driver of the Mercedes, an unidentified man from Fresno, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger is expected to be OK.

Investigators say drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

Southbound Blackstone Avenue between McKenzie Avenue and Divisadero will be closed for a couple of hours as officers continue their investigation. Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

