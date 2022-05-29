Pedestrian killed in crash with truck on Fresno roadway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a truck while trying to cross a roadway in Fresno on Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Highway 180 and Blackstone just after 11 am.


The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says the pedestrian, a man in his early thirties, was running from the north shoulder to the center divider.

That's when he was hit by a truck in the Number 2 lane.


The man was rushed to the Community Regional Medical Center (CRMC), but he died soon after.
