Pedestrian killed in crash with truck on Fresno roadway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a truck while trying to cross a roadway in Fresno on Sunday morning.The crash happened in the area of Highway 180 and Blackstone just after 11 am.The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says the pedestrian, a man in his early thirties, was running from the north shoulder to the center divider.That's when he was hit by a truck in the Number 2 lane.The man was rushed to the Community Regional Medical Center (CRMC), but he died soon after.