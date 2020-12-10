Woman seriously injured in southeast Fresno crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is being investigated for driving under the influence after a car crash in southeast Fresno on Wednesday night.It happened just after 9 pm on Jensen and Maple Avenues.California Highway Patrol officers say the woman was driving east on Jensen when she lost control of her vehicle.She was thrown from the SUV, landed on the pavement and suffered major injuries. Paramedics rushed her to a nearby hospital for treatment.Investigators said the woman was not wearing a seatbelt. No one else was involved in the crash.