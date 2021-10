FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after being hit by a car in Central Fresno.Officers say just before 2:30 Tuesday morning, Navdeep Singh rear-ended a semi-truck on Highway 180 near the 41 interchange.After the crash, Singh got out of his car and tried walking across the highway, but was then hit by a passing Honda Civic.Singh was rushed to the hospital, where he died.The driver of the Honda stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.