FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police arrested a man accused of a hit-and-run crash in north Fresno on Wednesday morning.It happened at about 1 am on Shaw Avenue near Highway 41.Investigators said the suspect sped away after hitting another vehicle.Officers followed him into northwest Fresno. As they drove along Herndon Avenue near Valentine, police performed a pit maneuver to push the suspect's vehicle into a fence.The driver was taken into custody for DUI and other charges.No one was hurt.