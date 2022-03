FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A DUI car crash in Fresno has left seven children in hospital, police say.The crash happened between two cars in the area of Ashlan and Cedar at around 2 pm.The seven children, ranging in ages from 10 months to 10 years, were transported to a local hospital and are expected to recover.Fresno police say they have arrested one of the drivers, and booked them on charges of felony DUI and felony child endangerment.That driver had two children in the car.