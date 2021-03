FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in east central Fresno on Tuesday morning.The crash happened on Chestnut and McKinley Avenues around 6:00 am.Fresno police say the driver of a Volkswagen Passat ran a red light, hitting a Yukon and a Mazda.The driver of the Yukon was taken to the hospital. Their condition wasn't immediately known. No one else was hurt.Officers say the driver of the Volkswagen did not have a license and was cited.