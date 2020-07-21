8-year-old boy, two others injured in central Fresno crash

Three people, including an 8-year-old boy, are in hospital after a rollover crash in central Fresno.

The accident occurred at N Bond St & E Clinton Ave at about 3:30 pm.


Fresno Police say a Toyota truck was parked along Clinton when it pulled out into traffic right in front of a Honda Civic.

Both vehicles rolled over as a result of the impact of the crash, leaving the three victims in hospital.


Police say they have no reason yet to suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

(This story is developing and will be updated)
