Multiple crashes in Fresno amid weather conditions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Power problems and slick roads led to driving dangers in Fresno Tuesday night.

A crash on Belmont Avenue and Fulton Street in central Fresno happened at an intersection where all four street lights were out.

Officers say no one was injured.

In southeast Fresno, a wreck at the intersection of Tulare and Chestnut avenues ended with a car slamming into a home.

Police say the intersection's stop lights were not working at the time.

Two people were taken to the hospital.