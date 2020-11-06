Teen arrested for burglarizing central Fresno store

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenager was arrested after police say he broke into a central Fresno store on Friday morning.It happened at the Sunrise Market on Fruit and McKinley Avenues just after 2 am.Fresno police say the suspect broke into the market and took the cash drawer, then fled on foot.About an hour later, officers searched the area and found a male teen. Investigators also found the cash register. It's unclear if any money was inside.The teen was taken into custody.