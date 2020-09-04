DUI

Man arrested for DUI after crashing into 2 cars in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after police say he lost control of his car while driving under the influence and hit two other vehicles in northwest Fresno on Thursday.

Fresno police say 34-year-old Jordan Witrado was driving nearly 90 miles per hour in a Chevy Tahoe along Herndon Avenue near Marks when he hit both cars.

The impact of the crash sent a Camaro into a tree. Paramedics rushed the driver to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not released the condition of the other driver involved in the crash.

Police say Witrado tried to run away, but officers found him moments later.

He was arrested for felony hit-and-run and DUI.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northwestduihit and runcrimedui crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DUI
Pregnant woman's baby killed after driver high on meth runs stop sign, police say
CHP officer hit by alleged DUI driver while checking on car on Highway 99
Woman killed in crash in Coalinga, drugs and alcohol a possible factor
Driver who killed 8-year-old issues tearful apology, baseball helps family honor boy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nurse at Community Regional in Fresno dies from COVID-19 complications
California lawmakers to conduct emergency audit of EDD
1 injured in central Fresno shooting, deputies say
Multiple cars go up in flames at northeast Fresno dealership
Livingston holds vigil for Foster Farms employees killed by COVID-19
Popular Fresno taco shop hit by second burglary in 4 months
Flex Alert called for Saturday through Monday, amid sweltering Labor Day weekend heat
Show More
Houston family's viral eviction story breaks hearts
Central California coronavirus cases
Man accidentally ran over by Fresno officer after hiding under patrol car, police say
Suspect in Portland shooting killed in struggle with authorities
DC Police release body camera footage from fatal shooting
More TOP STORIES News