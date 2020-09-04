Man arrested for DUI after crashing into 2 cars in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after police say he lost control of his car while driving under the influence and hit two other vehicles in northwest Fresno on Thursday.Fresno police say 34-year-old Jordan Witrado was driving nearly 90 miles per hour in a Chevy Tahoe along Herndon Avenue near Marks when he hit both cars.The impact of the crash sent a Camaro into a tree. Paramedics rushed the driver to the hospital in critical condition.Investigators have not released the condition of the other driver involved in the crash.Police say Witrado tried to run away, but officers found him moments later.He was arrested for felony hit-and-run and DUI.