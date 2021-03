FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of neighbors stopped a driver from getting away after he slammed into several parked cars in central Fresno on Saturday.The crash happened in a residential area near Echo and Franklin Avenues just before 1:00 am.The driver lost control of his car and hit three parked vehicles.People living in the area heard the loud crash and ran outside. They called the police and circled the suspect's car until officers arrived.Officers are investigating to determine if the driver was under the influence at the time of the crash.