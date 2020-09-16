2 men shot multiple times in central Fresno drive-by shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after two men were injured in a drive-by shooting on Tuesday night in central Fresno.Investigators say a small group of people were on Tyler Avenue between Clark and Thesta around 8 p.m. when a vehicle approached them and someone inside started shooting.A 34-year-old man from the group and a 20-year-old man sitting in a nearby car was shot multiple times in the upper body.The victim in the car drove east until he reached Fresno Street, where officers later found him.Police say neither victim is cooperating with the investigation. Their conditions have not been released.