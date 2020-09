1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near central Fresno market

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One man is dead and another person was injured after a shooting in central Fresno on Wednesday afternoon.Fresno police say a car was parked outside of McKinley Market on McKinley and Normal Avenues around 12:30 p.m., when another vehicle drove up next to it.Investigators say some sort of conversation happened, and then shots were fired.A man died at the scene, and another person was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in an unknown condition.A motive for the shooting hasn't been determined.Officers do not believe the crime is connected to the shooting that occurred hours before on Madison Avenue in southeast Fresno