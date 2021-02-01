Man stabbed in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was stabbed in a central Fresno alley on Monday morning.It happened on Harvey and Bond just after 2:30 am.Investigators say the suspect approached the man asking him for a soda. When the victim refused, the suspect then asked for his money and stabbed him in the upper body.The suspect ran away and threw the knife into some bushes near the freeway.Police have not released the victim's condition or a description of the suspect.