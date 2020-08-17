shooting

Man shot after suspect opens fire on car in northeast Fresno

Police have not released a description of the suspect at this time.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in northeast Fresno early Monday morning.

Investigators say a man and a woman were picking up a child at Winery and Shaw Avenues just before 1:30 a.m. when the suspect approached their car and fired multiple shots.

The man was shot in the arm and leg. The woman drove him to Saint Agnes Medical Center for help.

He is expected to be OK. No one else was hurt.

