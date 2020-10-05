shooting

Man shot in store parking lot in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot in northwest Fresno on Sunday.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting between two different groups before 5 pm in the parking lot of Family Dollar store at Ashlan and Marks Avenue.

Police found evidence of a shooting scene, but no victims.

A short time later, California Highway Patrol officers reported a gunshot victim in a car on Highway 99 and Ashlan.

Investigators determined he was connected to the shooting outside of the Family Dollar store.

The man was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.
