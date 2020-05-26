crime

Suspect opens fire on man at front door of his southeast Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspect who opened fire on a man at the front door of his southeast Fresno home on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Hazelwood Boulevard and Orleans Avenue, south of Butler Avenue.

Police say the shooter knocked on the victim's door. When the 51-year-old resident answered, the suspect asked if a certain person was inside the home.

The victim said he had never heard of that person, and as he went to shut the door, the suspect opened fire.

A shot was fired through a metal screen door, grazing the victim in the forehead.

Officials say he is expected to be OK.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect.
