Suspect opens fire on man at front door of his southeast Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspect who opened fire on a man at the front door of his southeast Fresno home on Tuesday morning.It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Hazelwood Boulevard and Orleans Avenue, south of Butler Avenue.Police say the shooter knocked on the victim's door. When the 51-year-old resident answered, the suspect asked if a certain person was inside the home.The victim said he had never heard of that person, and as he went to shut the door, the suspect opened fire.A shot was fired through a metal screen door, grazing the victim in the forehead.Officials say he is expected to be OK.Police have not yet released a description of the suspect.