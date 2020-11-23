Woman stabbed, man shot in separate violent attacks in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a busy night for the Fresno Police Department on Sunday.More than a dozen police cruisers lined Roberts Avenue near Cedar in northeast Fresno after a stabbing at the Cedar Tree Apartments after a woman was stabbed."There is a significant amount of blood left at the scene," said Fresno Police Lt. Andre Benson.The woman was stabbed multiple times, including once in the face and chest.Detectives believe the attack happened after a fight between the woman and another person. Immediately after the attack, the suspect ran away.Officers are now hoping surveillance cameras will shed light on this crime.Less than 40 minutes after the stabbing, another call came in for the officers -- a shooting in southwest Fresno.Approximately 11 rounds were fired near Modoc and Oleander, police say, and a man in his thirties was hit several times in the chest.Officers say the victim lived in the area."At this point, we are trying to determine whether or not the suspect walked up on foot or drove by in a vehicle," said Lt. Benson.Two vehicles were hit by gunfire, and investigators were out through the night searching for more evidence."Our main concern right now is checking that entire area to ensure we don't have any additional victims down the street as a result of this gunfire," Benson said.Although both crimes happened within minutes of each other, officers say it did not put a strain on their department.Both victims had to undergo emergency surgeries. Authorities said the woman is expected to survive, and the man was in critical condition.Police currently have a person of interest for the stabbing but are continuing their searching for a suspect involved in the shooting.Anyone with information can call the Fresno Police Department.