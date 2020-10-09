Woman found shot to death inside car in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in northwest Fresno on Friday morning.Officers found the woman shot in the chest inside a car near Shaw and Holt Avenues shortly after 12 am.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators say they have not found the original crime scene."It appears she was the driver and the solo-occupant. We haven't gotten any other information that there were any other victims or any other witnesses so far," said Fresno Police Lt. Jordan Beckford.Shaw Avenue between Marks and Holt Avenues is closed as homicide detectives investigate. It's unclear when the road will reopen.