shooting

Woman found shot to death inside car in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in northwest Fresno on Friday morning.

Officers found the woman shot in the chest inside a car near Shaw and Holt Avenues shortly after 12 am.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED: Fresno Police to crack down on growing shootings, murders

Investigators say they have not found the original crime scene.

"It appears she was the driver and the solo-occupant. We haven't gotten any other information that there were any other victims or any other witnesses so far," said Fresno Police Lt. Jordan Beckford.

Shaw Avenue between Marks and Holt Avenues is closed as homicide detectives investigate. It's unclear when the road will reopen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northwestcrimefatal shootinghomicide investigationhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Rapper Tory Lanez charged in Megan Thee Stallion shooting
Man shot and killed while riding bike in San Joaquin
Fresno Police to crack down on growing shootings, murders
18-year-old woman shot and killed at central Fresno party identified
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Regal Edwards Stadium in River Park closes again
Fresno Co. orders all primary care doctors to provide COVID-19 testing
Valley hospitals, blood centers urgently need your help
Fresno County businesses to suffer if county slides back into 'purple tier'
More Merced Co. elementary schools get approval to open
Creek Fire: Sierra communities waiting for FEMA assistance
Preliminary hearing held for DUI driver accused of hitting, killing Fresno teen
Show More
Dinuba newlyweds describe sheltering from Hurricane Delta in Cancun
'Mulan' singer Lea Salonga stars in new film on immigration - from a Filipino perspective
SQF Complex Fire: Officials say only 2 burned Giant Sequoia trees will be cut, not 4
Creek Fire: Winter weather may present more challenges for residents
Man shot and killed while riding bike in San Joaquin
More TOP STORIES News