Fresno businesses making preparations for California curfew

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Like many other businesses, The Modernist in Downtown Fresno has been faced with one change after another.Bartender Ryan Metcalf says they're trying their best to roll with punches."If that means spacing out our tables further, adjusting our hours, we will do whatever we need to, to make sure we can stay open and keep serving people drinks," he said.The latest is a curfew for purple tier counties -- this applies to a majority of the Central Valley.As coronavirus cases rise across the state, the governor is asking people to stay home between 10 pm and 5 am except for essential services."There absolutely is a difference in business, but we will pivot and focus on a new strategy that allows us to stay open for a little bit during the day since we can't stay open later at night," Metcalf said.Many business owners like Lewis Everk are concerned the curfew will result in a significant financial loss."That really is going to impact sales negatively when they have already been impacted over the course of the last seven months," he said.Everk says his restaurant and bar, Vyxn, typically sees more customers after 10. He was also anticipating a busy Thanksgiving week."The day before Thanksgiving is usually one of the busiest nights of the year," he said. "I don't think any of us will be enjoying those sales this year."Like The Modernist, Everk has moved operations outdoors. He recently added heaters to better accommodate customers on cold days.But Everk says it keeps getting harder and more expensive with each new order issued by the state."To remain compliant in keeping my licenses intact really makes no difference if I have no business to come back to," he said.Again, the Curfew goes into effect tonight starting from 10 pm until 5 am each night.This is only for purple tier counties and it is expected to last a month.