Deadly crash shuts down central Fresno roadway

A witness says at least 15 people rushed to the driver's aid, trying to pry open the door, pull her out, and perform CPR.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was killed in a crash in central Fresno on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on East McKinley Avenue between North Millbrook Avenue and First Street at around 1:30 pm.

Fresno police say only one vehicle, a minivan, was involved in the crash. They say the driver was heading west on McKinley, when she lost control of the van and crashed into a tree that was in the center median.

A witness told Action News at least 15 people rushed to the driver's aid after the crash, trying to pry open the door, pull her out, and perform CPR on her before first responders arrived.

The driver was then rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where she was declared dead.

East McKinley Avenue has been shut down as police conduct their investigation.

They say drugs or alcohol are believed to have played a role in the crash.