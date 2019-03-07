Fresno deputies arrest man wanted for shooting, stabbing and who caused overnight standoff

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has arrested Joshua Servis; the man believed to be behind a shooting and stabbing. The arrest comes a few hours after comes after deputies called off an hours-long overnight search in West Central Fresno.

At around 1:30 am Thursday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office says they were called out to a report of a stabbing near North Valentine Avenue and West McKinley Avenue in West Central Fresno.

Deputies say that Servis stabbed his friend three times at a home near that location, who was later taken to the hospital to be treated for his wounds which are described as non-life threatening.

At the time, deputies believed Servis had locked himself inside the home or was hiding in the neighborhood. After searching for nearly four hours, officials lifted their lockdown of the area.



Law enforcement caught up with Servis a few hours later, he was found barricaded in a fifth-wheel travel trailer near Olive and Valentine. After another standoff that lasted several hours, around noon he opened a window, put his hands up and surrendered.



Servis is also wanted in connection to another shooting in which the victim lost his leg.

Deputies initially spotted Servis late Tuesday night and tried to pull him over for questioning.

That's when he led them on a pursuit, ramming a deputy's car before crashing and running away into a West Central Fresno neighborhood.

This is a developing story.
