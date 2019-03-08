Fresno deputies arrest man wanted for shooting, stabbing and who caused overnight standoff

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The manhunt for a suspect who Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies say was armed and dangerous has come to a peaceful end.A tip led deputies to 25-year old Joshua Servis, wanted for a shooting and a stabbing.Deputies had been hot on his trail for days. Their manhunt intensified after detectives say he stabbed an acquaintance early on Thursday morning with a screwdriver. Just after noon today- he put up his hands and gave up.For hours, Fresno County Sheriff's deputies and Fresno's Help Eliminate Auto Theft team prepared for their approach. The target - a white fifth wheel trailer near Olive and Valentine they believed Servis was hiding out.Just as SWAT team members prepared to move in on Thursday, he surrendered."We stepped it up to bring out our SWAT team, and once they got on scene, he eventually opened up a window, then a door, put his hands up and gave up willingly and we took him into custody," said Tony Botti from the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.Investigators were determined to get the parolee at large back in custody. He escaped from deputies Tuesday night during a series of confrontational and bizarre incidents. After a pursuit in West Central Fresno, deputies say Joshua Servis rammed a sheriff's patrol car then jumped out and got away.Detectives described Servis as more than a man on the run - they say the dangerous man was still on a crime spree early Thursday morning.About 1:30 a.m. Thursday, a 911 caller reported someone was stabbed at McKinley and Valentine. Servis was named as the suspect."Our deputies swarmed the area to try and get Servis into custody. He, once again, eluded them. We set up a perimeter, searched for two more hours and again he slipped away. We weren't able to catch him," said Botti.A tip hours later led deputies to the same general area. After three hours of calling him out of the travel trailer, the standoff ended.Deputies say Servis was not armed when he surrendered. It's unclear if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol as well. Toxicology tests are being taken.For now, he's facing a long list of felony counts.Servis was also wanted in connection with another shooting in which the victim lost his leg.