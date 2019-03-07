Fresno deputies still searching for man wanted for shooting and stabbing after overnight standoff

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office continues to look for Joshua Servis; the man believed to be behind a shooting and stabbing. The search comes after an hours-long overnight search in West Central Fresno.At around 1:30 am Thursday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office says they were called out to a report of a stabbing near North Valentine Avenue and West McKinley Avenue in West Central Fresno.Deputies say that Servis stabbed his friend three times at a home near that location, who was later taken to the hospital to be treated for his wounds which are described as non-life threatening.At the time, deputies believed Servis had locked himself inside the home or was hiding in the neighborhood. After searching for nearly four hours, officials lifted their lockdown of the area.The suspect is also wanted in connection to another shooting in which the victim lost his leg.Deputies initially spotted Servis late Tuesday night and tried to pull him over for questioning.That's when he led them on a pursuit, ramming a deputy's car before crashing and running away into a West Central Fresno neighborhood.