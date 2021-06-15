religion

Fresno Diocese says Catholic churches may fully reopen this weekend

Parishioners of the Diocese of Fresno will once again be able to fill the pews with some modifications this weekend.
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno Diocese says churches may fully reopen this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Parishioners of the Diocese of Fresno will once again be able to fill the pews and resume most practices within the Catholic church with some modifications this weekend.

On Tuesday, as California lifted capacity limits and loosened masking rules for fully vaccinated people, Bishop Joseph Brennan announced that churches in the Fresno Diocese would open at 100% capacity starting Saturday, June 19.

In addition, the sign of peace can be given at Mass again, Bishop Brennan said. He encouraged those who live in different households to avoid physically shaking hands and instead offer the sign by bowing or a wave.

Congregational singing may also resume, and the diocese has given pastors the ability to "exercise their own good judgment" regarding whether musicians and choir members must wear masks while singing.

The diocese still "very much encourages" parishioners to wear face masks while indoors, Bishop Brennan said.

The Eucharist will continue to be distributed by hand, and those distributing communion will need to wear a mask. For now, parishioners will not be able to receive the Eucharist by the chalice.
Holy Water can once again be made available at the entrances of the church.

"We might still be in the woods. We might still be trying to navigate through these very difficult and troubled waters, and we will be, but some good things have happened," he said.

Bishop Brennan also encouraged sanitization of the pews after each service and having hand sanitizer available.

RELATED: Everything to know about California's June 15 reopening, from capacity limits to the mask mandate
EMBED More News Videos

California announced the details of its full June 15 reopening plan Friday. The state is removing all capacity limits and physical distancing requirements, regardless of the business or setting.


RELATED: Here's where you'll still have to wear a mask after California reopens on June 15
EMBED More News Videos

Is California's mask mandate lifted when the state fully reopens on June 15? Where do you still have to wear a mask? We've broken down exactly what the mask rules are for those who are vaccinated or unvaccinated for COVID-19.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityfresnoreligioncatholic churchchurch
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELIGION
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
IslaminSpanish builds bridge between Muslim and Hispanic communities
Houston's oldest African-American church still changing lives
Fresno Diocese speaks out on abuse allegations against ex-priest
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News