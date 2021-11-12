Dog found in Fresno canal with major injuries

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A dog was found trapped in a canal with major bite wounds.Fresno Humane says you can help with his recovery.Animal workers found the dog covered in mud and bleeding.They rushed him to an emergency vet for treatment. He is still undergoing surgery.Employees say he's expected to survive his injuries.Anyone who would like to help pay for his procedures can do so by Venmo'ing @FresnoHumane.