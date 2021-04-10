Sanger family reunites with dog after three years

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An incredible reunion three years in the making happened at Fresno Humane on Friday.A beloved dog named Lucy, missing from her family in Sanger since 2018 was found and reunited with loved ones.The Humane Society posted on Facebook saying someone driving through Centerville saw the pup roaming in the street Thursday.They took Lucy in for the night and then brought her to Fresno Humane.The family had kept their dog's microchip updated for the last three years -- which allowed animal shelter officials to track them down when Lucy arrived at the facility.