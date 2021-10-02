Man, woman in hospital after being shot in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives are investigating a shooting in central Fresno that sent two people to the hospital.One of those victims is now said to be fighting for his life.Police responded to a Shotspotter activation at Glenn and Princeton Avenues just before 2:30 on Saturday morning.They found a man and woman both suffering from gunshot wounds.The victims have both been admitted to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment.The man is in his 40s, and authorities say he has life-threatening injuries.The woman is in her 30s, and is now recovering from her injuries.There is no suspect description at this time.