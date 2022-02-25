Fresno optometrist celebrates 50 years of treating patients

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno eye doctor is celebrating a huge milestone. Dr. John Kinney has been an optometrist for 50 years."I got into college and felt like I wanted to go into medicine. Then I got a bad grade in one course, and that did that," Dr. Kinney recalled.He ended up re-visiting his childhood dream of becoming an optometrist. He graduated from UC Berkeley in 1971. A year later, he joined the team at the Eye Medical Center of Fresno and has been there ever since."The things here have been more blessings than I ever deserved. It's fantastic," said Dr. Kinney. "Here, we have the best patients coming in here. I get to chat with them all. I love that."As Dr. Kinney celebrates 50 years of serving the Fresno community and beyond, he looks back at everything that has come with it -- a career, co-workers and patients who've turned into family, but most importantly, his wife."I met my wife here," Dr. Kinney said. "Next January, we will have... my wife and I will celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary."During his 50 years, Dr. Kinney has saved thousands of eyes, though he remains humble about it.His specialty includes contact lens fittings for patients with challenging eye conditions, such as keratoconus."The fellow up in the group above us, and on the fourth floor, and I are about the only ones that really do this a lot," he said. "So between the two of us, we're very busy with that."Dr. Kinney has no plans of retiring yet but said he's ready to spend more time with his wife."I'm sure that between now and my 80th year, I will cut back a little bit more," he said.