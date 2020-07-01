drive by shooting

Man shot after suspect inside BMW opens fire at group in central Fresno

Fresno police are searching for the suspect from a drive-by shooting in central Fresno on Wednesday morning.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspect from a drive-by shooting in central Fresno on Wednesday morning.

Police received a shotspotter call of four shots fired just before midnight on Yosemite and Franklin Avenues, near Fulton Street and Belmont Avenue.

Officers said a group a people were standing on Franklin when someone in a BMW parked nearby, rolled down the car window and opened fire.

A man was shot in his right shin and taken to the hospital for treatment. He is expected to be OK.

So far, investigators say they don't have a lot of leads.

"They said they can't identify or don't know who the shooter was. We don't have a motive for the shooting," said Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen.

Officers said one of the rounds went between two apartments in the area, but no one else was hurt.

Authorities have not released any suspect information at this time, but say the suspect's car is a gray or green BMW.
