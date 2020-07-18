Suspected drunk driver hits cyclist, keeps driving with victim on windshield in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A cyclist is in the hospital with severe head injuries after a suspected intoxicated driver swerved into his lane and hit him.The collision happened in central Fresno on Blackstone Ave. near Shields Ave. about 5:30 pm.Fresno police say the driver clipped the bicyclist, who lost control of the bike and hit the car's windshield, breaking it.The suspect kept driving for a ways, and when the vehicle stopped, the victim fell and hit his head.The victim was then rushed to the hospital where he is in critical condition.Fresno police say they found drugs in the suspect's car.