crash

Suspected DUI driver arrested after hit-and-run crash in southeast Fresno

Fresno police arrested a suspected DUI driver involved in a crash in southeast Fresno.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police arrested a suspected DUI driver involved in a crash in southeast Fresno.

Officers first responded to a minor collision between two vehicles just after 7 a.m. at Orange and Church.

One of the drivers left the scene, and the second driver involved chased him down Church to Cedar.

As officers arrested one of the drivers involved on suspicion of DUI, a third vehicle passed by and struck a bicyclist.

The bike ride had minor injuries and didn't go to a hospital.

The vehicle that hit the cyclist sped away, and investigators are now searching for the suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southeasthit and runduifresnocollisioncrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
NB lanes of I-5 in Kings County closed after big rig crash
Hwy 49 near Oakhurst closed after logging truck overturns
Gallons of milk spill after truck overturns in Kings Co.
1 killed in two-vehicle crash on Highway 41 in Madera Co.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Central California coronavirus cases
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Fire damages attic of 100-year-old Visalia home
2nd coronavirus wave: How bad will it be as lockdowns ease?
Pop-up pantry provides free food in Merced
Uber to lay off 3,700 full time workers
PPE secured for businesses as CA preps for partial reopening
More TOP STORIES News