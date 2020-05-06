Suspected DUI driver arrested after hit-and-run crash in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police arrested a suspected DUI driver involved in a crash in southeast Fresno.Officers first responded to a minor collision between two vehicles just after 7 a.m. at Orange and Church.One of the drivers left the scene, and the second driver involved chased him down Church to Cedar.As officers arrested one of the drivers involved on suspicion of DUI, a third vehicle passed by and struck a bicyclist.The bike ride had minor injuries and didn't go to a hospital.The vehicle that hit the cyclist sped away, and investigators are now searching for the suspect.