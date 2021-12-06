1 hospitalized following suspected DUI crash in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a suspected DUI crash that sent a driver to the hospital in central Fresno.It happened after 11:30 pm Sunday on southbound Highway 41 near Shields Avenue.Investigators say an SUV was going south on the highway when it was hit by a car.The impact caused the SUV to roll onto its side while the car crashed into the center median.The driver inside the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.The driver of the car was not hurt. Officers arrested them on suspicion of driving drunk.