dui crash

1 hospitalized following suspected DUI crash in central Fresno

EMBED <>More Videos

1 hospitalized following suspected DUI crash in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a suspected DUI crash that sent a driver to the hospital in central Fresno.

It happened after 11:30 pm Sunday on southbound Highway 41 near Shields Avenue.

Investigators say an SUV was going south on the highway when it was hit by a car.

The impact caused the SUV to roll onto its side while the car crashed into the center median.

The driver inside the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the car was not hurt. Officers arrested them on suspicion of driving drunk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralduiarrestdui crashcrash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DUI CRASH
Man who rescued baby in 2019 dies following suspected DUI crash
Man hospitalized after suspected DUI crash in SE Fresno, police say
Victim in SE Fresno suspected DUI crash saved baby in 2019
Former NFL player Henry Ruggs charges now include 2 more felonies
TOP STORIES
Authorities identify 4 killed in plane crash near Visalia airport
Omicron updates: New US travel rules go into effect Monday
US to stage diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics
21-year-old shot to death outside Stevinson bar
Ave 360 in Tulare County closed after semi crash
Part of Kaweah Health shut down, patients evacuated due to flooding
Better.com CEO fires 900 employees on Zoom call
Show More
Early reports on omicron variant encouraging, Fauci says
COVID vaccine mandate announced for NYC private-sector workers
Clovis police looking for 2 suspects who robbed ULTA Beauty store
1 arrested for Merced double murder
Man says he helped parents of accused Michigan school shooter
More TOP STORIES News