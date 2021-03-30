WATCH
dui crash
Man arrested for DUI after crashing car in northeast Fresno
KFSN
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is accused of driving while under the influence and crashing his car in northeast Fresno, police say.
The crash happened just after 11:00 pm on Chestnut Avenue near Herndon Avenue.
Fresno police say the driver veered off the road and hit a light pole.
No one was hurt.
Officers arrested the driver after a field sobriety test.
Report a correction or typo
