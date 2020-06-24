Preliminary M 5.8 earthquake shakes east of Tulare County, felt across Valley

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=2439874" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The movement of sudden tectonic plates causes seismic activity underground.

We just had a M5.8 south of Lone Pine in the Owens Valley. It is the same location as the M4.6 two nights ago. That is now considered a foreshock — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) June 24, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A preliminary 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook in the eastern part of Central California, according to USGS.The temblor was reported in the Owens Valley, south of the town of Lone Pine on the eastern side of the Sierras.Residents across Central California reported feeling the quake, as did people in some parts of Northern and Southern California.Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said that the Owens Valley quake is in the same location that a M 4.6 quake was felt two nights ago. That smaller, earlier quake is now considered a foreshock to Wednesday's quake.